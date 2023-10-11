CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,763 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after acquiring an additional 217,024 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,028,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

