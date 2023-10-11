CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,558 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 327.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

