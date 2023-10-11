CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,003 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $174.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

