CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $229.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.