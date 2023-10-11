CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

