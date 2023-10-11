Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 219,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,254,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 69,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,621,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.