Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,037,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

