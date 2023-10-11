Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $46,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

