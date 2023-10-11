Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Corning by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

