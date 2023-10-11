125,981 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 318,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 0.30.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

