Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.