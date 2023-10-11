Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 488 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

