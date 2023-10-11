Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 29,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,451,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Santoroski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.