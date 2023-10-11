Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 3,700 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

