Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.25% of Spire worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 75.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Spire by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $584,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $47,067.18. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

