Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,359 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

INDB opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.