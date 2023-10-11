Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 111,531 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,531 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.13% of National Instruments worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

