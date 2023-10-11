The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.