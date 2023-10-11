Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.57% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

About Enerpac Tool Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

