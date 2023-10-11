The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,727 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,988,000 after purchasing an additional 773,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after buying an additional 9,121,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.79. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.