Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,402 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.07% of Leidos worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.