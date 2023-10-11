Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

