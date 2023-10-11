Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 363.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

