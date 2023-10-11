Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 964.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.41 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.