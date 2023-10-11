Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,060.40 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,833.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

