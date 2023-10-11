Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.23.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

