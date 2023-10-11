U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 515,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

