Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0822 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGFHY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($2.69) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

