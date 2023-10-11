Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

