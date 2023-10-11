Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
