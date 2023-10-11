JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.99 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.50. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.