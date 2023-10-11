Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.4 %
ARBKL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.