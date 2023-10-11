Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

ARBKL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

