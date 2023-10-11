Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Plans Dividend of $0.55

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.4 %

ARBKL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

