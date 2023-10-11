Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
