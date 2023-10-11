Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2139 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
HWDJY opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $37.87.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.