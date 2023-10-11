Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2139 per share on Monday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

HWDJY opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.