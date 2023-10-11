Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,832.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,886.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,947.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,143.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

