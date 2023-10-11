Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,097.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,311.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

