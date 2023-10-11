Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

