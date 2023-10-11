Oak Thistle LLC Invests $345,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

