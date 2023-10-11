China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.03

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Resources Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRPJY

China Resources Power Stock Performance

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

About China Resources Power

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.