Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.93

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 10734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium & Boron Technology
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.