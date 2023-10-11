Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.76

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.32%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.