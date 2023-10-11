Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.96

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 39711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Toshiba Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

