Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 655234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

