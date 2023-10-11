Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $650.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.17. Adobe has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

