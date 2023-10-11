UiPath’s (PATH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Macquarie boosted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

