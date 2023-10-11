iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.64

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.64 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 180261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.82.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

