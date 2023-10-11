BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.77

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 333684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

