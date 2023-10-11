BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.77

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.77 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 333684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1979 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
