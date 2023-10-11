iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.19

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 2879283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

