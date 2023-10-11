iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.58

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 283367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

