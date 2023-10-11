Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

