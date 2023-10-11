KeyCorp Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $251.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average is $229.89. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

